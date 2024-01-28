Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,720 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.25 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

