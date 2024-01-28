Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,316 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,411 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.55. 1,755,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

