Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 242,312 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of ResMed worth $41,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.60.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

