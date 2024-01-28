Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,873,282 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,873,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Analysts

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

