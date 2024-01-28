Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 297,454 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $51,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.73 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

