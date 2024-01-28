Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 88,374 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,374 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $588.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.78 and a twelve month high of $599.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

