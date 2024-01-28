Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 95,124 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

