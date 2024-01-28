Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 8,845,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

ARZGF remained flat at $21.72 during trading on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

