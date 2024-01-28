Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 156,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,980. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.