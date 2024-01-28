AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £118.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £118.95 ($151.14).
AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £125 ($158.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($171.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of LON:AZN opened at £105.46 ($134.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of £105.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,778 ($124.24) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($157.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The company has a market capitalization of £163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,538.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.16.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
