AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $67.10. 5,021,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,896. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

