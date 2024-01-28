ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

