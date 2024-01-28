ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.71.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATCO

ATCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.10.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00. In related news, Director Norman M. Steinberg acquired 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.40 per share, with a total value of C$192,000.00. Insiders have acquired 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.