Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.7 %

ATLKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 99,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,342. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.