Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 11.8% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Atmos Energy worth $115,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

