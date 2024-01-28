AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

