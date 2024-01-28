AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

