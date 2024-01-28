Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 406,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 510,530 shares.The stock last traded at $108.48 and had previously closed at $103.61.

The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Autoliv Company Profile



Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

