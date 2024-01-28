AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. 227,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,636. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.