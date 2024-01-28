Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

