Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of AVTXF opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.06.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

