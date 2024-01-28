Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $22.50 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 12,933,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.