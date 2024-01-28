Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $199.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 404,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

