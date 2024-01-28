Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Critical Survey

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Anglo American Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.77% 6.68% 5.51% Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.39 $3.10 million $0.01 47.96 Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A ($8.29) -4.91

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American Platinum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Anglo American Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anglo American Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 275.70%. Anglo American Platinum has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Anglo American Platinum.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Anglo American Platinum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome. The company was formerly known as Anglo Platinum Ltd. and changed its name to Anglo American Platinum Limited in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Anglo American Platinum Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Limited.

