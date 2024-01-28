AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 490.5% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of AXIM remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 176,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,112. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
