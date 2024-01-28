Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.84. 470,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,072. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

