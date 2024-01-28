B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.27. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

