Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

