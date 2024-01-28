Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.
Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
