Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BMI traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.77. 484,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.