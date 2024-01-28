Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Baidu were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 7.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. 2,153,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

