Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at TD Cowen

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 12,352,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

