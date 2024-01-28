Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1137 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

