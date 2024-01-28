BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 59.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 196.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

