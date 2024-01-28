Barclays Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $325.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.64.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,634. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.43.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

