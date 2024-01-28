Barclays Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $84.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AER. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,730. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.