Barclays Increases Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $18.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,506. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

