Barclays Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $275.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.12. The company had a trading volume of 351,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.