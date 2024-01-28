Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 23,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 19,452,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,244,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,803,000 after buying an additional 731,202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

