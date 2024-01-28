Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $982.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

