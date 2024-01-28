Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $41.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

