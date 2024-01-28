Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BELFB. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 74,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $846.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

