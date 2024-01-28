BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,847,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $76,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

