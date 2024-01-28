Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.07 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

