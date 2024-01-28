Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) PT Raised to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
