Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) PT Raised to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $572,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

