Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 650,224 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after buying an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

