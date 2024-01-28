BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 520.8% in January

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 520.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of BETRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.34. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About BetterLife Pharma
