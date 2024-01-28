BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,089 shares of company stock valued at $260,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 221.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

