BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at BIO-key International

In related news, insider James David Sullivan acquired 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares in the company, valued at $60,942.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James David Sullivan acquired 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares in the company, valued at $60,942.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Depasquale purchased 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,758.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $76,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.81.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.