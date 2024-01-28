bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.24.
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
