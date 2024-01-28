Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $276.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $311.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

